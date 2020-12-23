Dr. Sameer Syed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Syed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sameer Syed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sameer Syed, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Pain Management, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from ALTON OCHSNER MEDICAL FOUNDATION.
Locations
Pain Treatment Institute3151 W 15th St, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (972) 370-5771Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Pain Treatment Institute- Sherman140 W Lamberth Rd, Sherman, TX 75092 Directions (972) 370-5771
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful! I have been seeing Dr. Syed for quite sometime, and I am overjoyed in the care I receive. The staff is prompt to responding to all my needs. Dr. Syed takes time to actually address my concerns and pain. I would highly recommend Dr. Syed to anyone seeking an exceptional doctor that cares about addressing their pain. Dr. Syed and his team are very attentive, professional and knowledgeable. I drive far to see Dr. Syed and I am glad that I do. His treatments are truly effective. I trust my health in hands. Dr. Syed is a true blessing!
About Dr. Sameer Syed, MD
- Pain Management
- 8 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1083933089
Education & Certifications
- ALTON OCHSNER MEDICAL FOUNDATION
- Anesthesiology
