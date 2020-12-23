Overview

Dr. Sameer Syed, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Pain Management, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from ALTON OCHSNER MEDICAL FOUNDATION.



Dr. Syed works at Adams Health Center in Plano, TX with other offices in Sherman, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.