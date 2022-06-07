Dr. Sameer Soliman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soliman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sameer Soliman, MD
Overview
Dr. Sameer Soliman, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Uvalde, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas.
Locations
Dr. Carlos F. Morales Md.1025 Garner Field Rd, Uvalde, TX 78801 Directions (210) 600-9766
Northeast Prohealth7585 Kitty Hawk Rd Ste 201, Converse, TX 78109 Directions (210) 468-2333
Sigma Pain Clinic10103 W Loop 1604 N Ste 101, San Antonio, TX 78254 Directions (210) 600-9766
- 4 3415 Paesanos Pkwy Ste 100, San Antonio, TX 78231 Directions (210) 600-9766
Hospital Affiliations
- Guadalupe Regional Medical Center
- Uvalde Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I was seen because of chronic hip and lower back pain. He is very proactive in addressing the possible issue and made several observations as well as suggestions. Open to questions and gives thorough answers. Super nice young man. Definitely Top Tier provider.
About Dr. Sameer Soliman, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1669762191
Education & Certifications
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
