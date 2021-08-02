Dr. Sameer Sofat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sofat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sameer Sofat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sameer Sofat, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They completed their fellowship with howard university hospital
Dr. Sofat works at
Locations
Montgomery Cardiology LLC10110 Molecular Dr Ste 200, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 610-4000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
- Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center
- Medstar Montgomery Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with the Sofat brothers has been very positive. Practical advice, very relatable, good use of technical tools and data. I’ve been seeing them since I was in my 40’s. Approaching 60 now.
About Dr. Sameer Sofat, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Hindi
- 1083614903
Education & Certifications
- howard university hospital
