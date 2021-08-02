See All Cardiologists in Rockville, MD
Dr. Sameer Sofat, MD

Cardiology
4 (30)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sameer Sofat, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They completed their fellowship with howard university hospital

Dr. Sofat works at Montgomery Cardiology in Rockville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Shortness of Breath, Heart Murmur and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Montgomery Cardiology LLC
    10110 Molecular Dr Ste 200, Rockville, MD 20850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 610-4000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
  • Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center
  • Medstar Montgomery Medical Center

Search for conditions or procedures.
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Sameer Sofat, MD

    • Cardiology
    • English, Hindi
    • 1083614903
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • howard university hospital
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sameer Sofat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sofat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sofat has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sofat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sofat works at Montgomery Cardiology in Rockville, MD. View the full address on Dr. Sofat’s profile.

    Dr. Sofat has seen patients for Shortness of Breath, Heart Murmur and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sofat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Sofat. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sofat.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sofat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sofat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

