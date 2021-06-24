Overview

Dr. Sameer Singh, MD is an Urology Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston and is affiliated with Carrollton Regional Medical Center, Medical City Denton and Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery.



Dr. Singh works at Urology Clinics of North Texas - Carrollton Office in Carrollton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.