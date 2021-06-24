Dr. Sameer Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sameer Singh, MD
Overview
Dr. Sameer Singh, MD is an Urology Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston and is affiliated with Carrollton Regional Medical Center, Medical City Denton and Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery.
Dr. Singh works at
Locations
-
1
Urology Clinics of North Texas - Carrollton Office4325 N Josey Ln Ste 301, Carrollton, TX 75010 Directions (214) 915-8515
Hospital Affiliations
- Carrollton Regional Medical Center
- Medical City Denton
- Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going through some not typical issues and have been looking for a really good urologist to build a long relationship with. I have seen one urologist so far and was not happy at all with the visit. I decided to schedule an appointment with Sameer Signh, after reading such good reviews about him. I was not disappointed, and honestly was astonished by his great service and outstanding bedside manner. He takes time to listen and explain to his patients in regular terms what is occurring. I never felt rush and never had a doctor that I felt like they cared to ensure I knew what was really going on. I really trust him and will continue to see him going forward. I live 45 minutes away from his office and will easily make the drive to continue to get a piece of his outstanding service. I highly recommend going to see him if you are looking for a urologist.
About Dr. Sameer Singh, MD
- Urology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1831357227
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Singh speaks Hindi.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.