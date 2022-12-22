See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Sacramento, CA
Pain Management
5 (66)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Sameer Sharma, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They completed their fellowship with TEMPLE UNIVERSITY

Dr. Sharma works at Northern California Spine & Rehabilitation in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Northern California Spine and Rehabilitation Associates
    2801 K St Ste 410, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 389-7100
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Western Health Advantage

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 66 ratings
    Patient Ratings (66)
    5 Star
    (63)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Sameer Sharma, MD

    • Pain Management
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366734071
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    • Hofstra University North Shore Lij
    Internship
    • Flushing Hospital Medical Center
    Undergraduate School
    • Creighton University - BA in Psychology
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
