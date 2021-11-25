Overview

Dr. Sameer Sharma, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Dyer, IN. They specialize in Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Dyer, Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus, Mount Sinai Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Cervical Cancer and Oophorectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.