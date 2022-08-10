Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sameer Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sameer Shah, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago, Swedish Hospital and West Suburban Medical Center.
Dr. Shah works at
Locations
1
Sameer P Shah LLC5215 N California Ave Ste 600, Chicago, IL 60625 Directions (773) 989-6222
2
Millenium Pain Center - Chicago Resurrection Medical Center7435 W Talcott Ave, Chicago, IL 60631 Directions (773) 792-5177TuesdayClosed Open 24 Hours
3
Emergency Department5145 N California Ave, Chicago, IL 60625 Directions (773) 878-8200Monday8:45am - 5:45pmTuesday8:45am - 5:45pmWednesday8:45am - 5:45pmThursday8:45am - 5:45pmFriday8:45am - 5:45pmSaturday8:45am - 5:45pmSunday8:45am - 5:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago
- Swedish Hospital
- West Suburban Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have had such great experience with Dr Sameer Shah that I would recommend his practice to everyone I know….He’s very knowledgeable in his field!!!! He has given me greater relief than I expected ….He is reliable and his ethics make me comfortable and trustworthy….I am glad there are doctors like him….The staff is highly trained and very helpful.I am very lucky to go there.
About Dr. Sameer Shah, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Gujarati
- 1225266406
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Shah accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Spinal Nerve Block, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Epidural Block and Facet Blocks, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shah speaks Gujarati.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
