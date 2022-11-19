See All Hand Surgeons in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Sameer Puri, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (28)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sameer Puri, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They completed their fellowship with Hospital for Special Surgery

Dr. Puri works at Indiana Hand To Shoulder Center in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Oakbrook Terrace, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Central Indiana Anesthesiologists LLC
    8501 Harcourt Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 875-9105
    Loyola Center for Health at Oakbrook Terrace
    1S260 Summit Ave Fl 1, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

  • Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Limb Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Limb Pain

  View other providers who treat Bursitis
  View other providers who treat Fracture
  View other providers who treat Lupus
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Preferred Health Plan, Inc.
    • Preferred Network Access
    • SelectHealth
    • UniCare
    • Union Health Service
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 19, 2022
    Wonderful doctor who takes the time and effort to explain the procedures and explanations of recovery
    C. Core — Nov 19, 2022
    About Dr. Sameer Puri, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • English, Afrikaans and Hindi
    • 1477780898
    Education & Certifications

    • Hospital for Special Surgery
    • Tufts Medical Center
    • Tufts University
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sameer Puri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Puri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Puri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Puri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Puri has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Puri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Puri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Puri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Puri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Puri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

