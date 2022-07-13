See All Plastic Surgeons in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Sameer Patel, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (32)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sameer Patel, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAVEN and is affiliated with Temple University Hospital.

Dr. Patel works at Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair and Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fox Chase Cancer Center
    333 Cottman Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 817-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Temple University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Ventral Hernia
Secondary Malignancies
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Breast Cancer
Breast Ptosis
Breast Reconstruction
Breast Reduction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Colorectal Cancer
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Gynecologic Cancer
Hiatal Hernia
Incisional Hernia
Lipomas
Liposuction
Localized Fat Deposits
Lung Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Mastectomy
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nipple Reconstruction
Repair of Pigmentation Defect
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Abdominal Pain
Abdominoplasty
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Fistula
Anorectal Abscess
Barrett's Esophagus
Bedsores
Biopsy of Breast
Birthmark
Bone Cancer
Breast Augmentation
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Lift Surgery
Breast Lump
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Colectomy
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration
Excision of Breast Tumor
Excision of Stomach Tumor
Exstrophy of Bladder
Eyelid Surgery
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallbladder Cancer
Gastrectomy
Gastrotomy
Glossectomy
Gynecomastia
Hernia Repair
Hyperparathyroidism
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Inguinal Hernia
Intestinal Obstruction
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Labiaplasty
Lobular Carconima
Lumpectomy
Male Breast Cancer
Meniscus Surgery
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Osteosarcoma
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Partial Lung Collapse
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pleura Cancer
Pleural Effusion
Port Placements or Replacements
Puncture Aspiration
Second-Degree Burns
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck
Spinal Nerve Block
Third-Degree Burns
Umbilical Hernia
Vulvar Cancer
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jul 13, 2022
    — Jul 13, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Sameer Patel, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912060344
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAVEN
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sameer Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel works at Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Patel’s profile.

    Dr. Patel has seen patients for Wound Repair and Ventral Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

