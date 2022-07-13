Dr. Sameer Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sameer Patel, MD
Dr. Sameer Patel, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAVEN and is affiliated with Temple University Hospital.
Fox Chase Cancer Center333 Cottman Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19111 Directions (856) 817-3000
- Temple University Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Patel has excellent bedside manner, and is a true professional. His aesthetic outcomes are amazing!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAVEN
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Wound Repair and Ventral Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
