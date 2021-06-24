Overview

Dr. Sameer Patel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christ Hospital, UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at The Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.