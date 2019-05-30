Dr. Sameer Parekh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parekh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sameer Parekh, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sameer Parekh, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Huntington Station, NY.
NYU Langone Huntington Medical Group - Internal Medicine180 E Pulaski Rd, Huntington Station, NY 11746 Directions (631) 425-2121
NYU Langone East End Cardiology - Riverhead1279 E MAIN ST, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 727-2100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Long Island Cardiology Associates285 Sills Rd Bldg 14, East Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (516) 877-2626
NYU Langone Island Cardiac Specialists--Garden City1401 Franklin Ave, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 877-2626
- Long Island Community Hospital
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Parekh really cares about his patients and has a great bedside manner. He takes his time to answer all your questions and is very thorough.
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
- 1942475314
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
