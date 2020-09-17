Overview

Dr. Sameer Oza, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Medical Coll Baroda MS University and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital.



Dr. Oza works at Boulder Heart, Boulder Colorado in Boulder, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Supraventricular Tachycardia and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.