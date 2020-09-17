Dr. Sameer Oza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sameer Oza, MD
Dr. Sameer Oza, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Medical Coll Baroda MS University and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital.
Boulder Heart4743 Arapahoe Ave Ste 201, Boulder, CO 80303 Directions (303) 442-2395Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Foothills Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Very efficient, professional and knowledgeable
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1770691107
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- SUNY-Buffalo
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- Medical Coll Baroda MS University
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Oza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oza has seen patients for Heart Disease, Supraventricular Tachycardia and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Oza speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Oza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oza.
