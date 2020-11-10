Overview

Dr. Sameer Ohri, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences Christian Medcl College and is affiliated with Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Ohri works at Innovative Care Medicine in Corona, CA with other offices in Riverside, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.