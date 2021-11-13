See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Fair Lawn, NJ
Dr. Sameer Naik, MD

Geriatric Medicine
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sameer Naik, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Fair Lawn, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / SETH GORDHANDAS SUNDERHAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.

Dr. Naik works at Medical Multispecialty Assn in Fair Lawn, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Hypothyroidism and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Medical Multispecialty Assn
    11-26 Saddle River Rd Ste 101, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 796-9200

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin D Deficiency
Hypothyroidism
Anemia
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 13, 2021
    As his Patient of 12-15 years I am always impressed with his friendly and concerned attitude. If your malady falls beneath his expertise his diagnosis have always been accurate as the prognosis. He is a dedicated and passionate, and well experienced.
    Dell Hombre — Nov 13, 2021
    About Dr. Sameer Naik, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    NPI Number
    • 1952587453
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / SETH GORDHANDAS SUNDERHAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sameer Naik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Naik has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Naik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Naik works at Medical Multispecialty Assn in Fair Lawn, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Naik’s profile.

    Dr. Naik has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Hypothyroidism and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Naik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Naik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

