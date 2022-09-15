Dr. Sameer Nagda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nagda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sameer Nagda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sameer Nagda, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Inova Mount Vernon Hospital and Virginia Hospital Center.
Locations
Anderson Orthopaedic Clinic2501 Parkers Ln Ste 200, Alexandria, VA 22306 Directions (703) 769-8431
Anderson Orthopaedic Clinic10716 Richmond Hwy Ste 101, Lorton, VA 22079 Directions (703) 769-8431
Anderson Orthopaedic Clinic2445 Army Navy Dr, Arlington, VA 22206 Directions (703) 769-8431Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He correctly gave me my diagnosis (torn rotator cuff), showed me where the problem was on the x-rays, gave me reading materials on the injury and treatment procedure. There was no high pressure for me to make a decision right then and there. Every single physical therapist at Greensprings Senior Community independently opined that he was the very best orthopedic surgeon for this type of injury.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1649207010
Education & Certifications
- Kerlin/Jobe Ortho Clin
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
- University of California at Los Angeles
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
