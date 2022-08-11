Dr. Sameer Nagamia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nagamia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sameer Nagamia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sameer Nagamia, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ruskin, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD IBEROAMERICANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, HCA Florida South Shore Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Suncity Medical Center LLC3860 Sun City Center Blvd, Ruskin, FL 33573 Directions (813) 633-1980
-
2
Fmc Sameer Nagamia2020 Town Center Blvd Ste C, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 280-7676
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
- HCA Florida South Shore Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I really like and appreciate Dr. Nagamia, he takes his time with me and is thorough.
About Dr. Sameer Nagamia, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1528252772
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD IBEROAMERICANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
