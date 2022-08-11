Overview

Dr. Sameer Nagamia, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ruskin, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD IBEROAMERICANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, HCA Florida South Shore Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Nagamia works at Husain F Nagamia, MD PA in Ruskin, FL with other offices in Brandon, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.