Dr. Sameer Mehta, MD
Overview
Dr. Sameer Mehta, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from University of Delhi and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital and Palmetto General Hospital.
Dr. Mehta works at
Locations
Sameer Mehta, MD185 Shore Dr S, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (305) 630-8703
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- Palmetto General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Your advisory on Covid19 was excellent especially the suggestion for homeopathic Camphora.
About Dr. Sameer Mehta, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Hindi
- 1710990908
Education & Certifications
- Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
- Lower Manhattan Hospital
- University of Delhi
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehta works at
Dr. Mehta speaks Hindi.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.
