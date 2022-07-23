Dr. Kaul has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sameer Kaul, MD
Overview
Dr. Sameer Kaul, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Belleville, NJ. They completed their residency with The Brooklyn Hospital Medical Center
Dr. Kaul works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiology Center Of New Jersey50 Newark Ave Ste 204, Belleville, NJ 07109 Directions (973) 450-2158
Hospital Affiliations
- Clara Maass Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaul?
Dr. Kaul is a caring, professional, and extremely talented cardiologist. When I first saw him i was suffering from AFIB. Because of his guidance and skill, I am no longer suffering from debilitating episodes. He has encouraged me to live a healthy lifestyle. his caring is genuine and sincere.
About Dr. Sameer Kaul, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1699006445
Education & Certifications
- The Brooklyn Hospital Medical Center
- Wyckoff Heights Medical Center Program (New York)
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaul accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaul works at
Dr. Kaul speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaul. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaul.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.