Dr. Sameer Jamal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in North Bergen, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, Hackensack University Medical Center and Palisades Medical Center.
Meridian Medical Group - Primary PC7650 River Rd Ste 300, North Bergen, NJ 07047 Directions (201) 849-8966Thursday9:00am - 3:30pm
Electrophysiology Associates of Northern New Jersey20 Prospect Ave Ste 607, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 975-2745
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Palisades Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- QualCare
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Dr. Jamal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jamal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jamal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Jamal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jamal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jamal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jamal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.