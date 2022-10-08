Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sameer Gupta, MD
Overview
Dr. Sameer Gupta, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Temecula, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego, Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center and Sharp Coronado Hospital.
Dr. Gupta works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dr. Sameer Gupta - Sniffles and Itch41715 Winchester Rd Ste 206, Temecula, CA 92590 Directions (951) 296-0795
-
2
Advanced Pain Management2023 W Vista Way Ste D, Vista, CA 92083 Directions (951) 296-0795
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
- Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
- Sharp Coronado Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gupta?
I went for a new treatment and they endured that I was okay until the end.
About Dr. Sameer Gupta, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1720287436
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gupta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gupta works at
149 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.