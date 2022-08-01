Dr. Sameer Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sameer Gupta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sameer Gupta, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Oncology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College, University Of Delhi, India and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center, Paoli Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Gupta works at
Locations
-
1
Bryn Mawr Medical Specialists Association825 Old Lancaster Rd Ste 440, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (610) 525-4511
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Paoli Hospital
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gupta?
I like to think of him as a brilliant warrior for the preservation of life. He is constantly thinking of ways to improve the quality of your life. He and his staff are up to date on new areas of treatment. It is a very busy office but there remains a friendly atmosphere. Its not unusual for a staff member to sit with someone in the waiting room and speak one to one. The infusion staff are friendly. They keep you engaged in your treatment. What I have seen is a well trained group of nurses. They can switch from light engagement to handling an emergency in seconds. Which is what you want. I feel safe that if I need them they are prepared. Dr Gupta and his team have given years that if I wasn't lucky enough to have seen him in an ER would have been days.
About Dr. Sameer Gupta, MD
- Oncology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1013171420
Education & Certifications
- Fox Chase Cancer Center/ Temple University Hospital
- State University Of New York At Buffalo, Department Of Internal Medicine
- Maulana Azad Medical College, University Of Delhi, India
- Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gupta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gupta works at
Dr. Gupta has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gupta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.