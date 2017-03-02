Dr. Sameer Dixit, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dixit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sameer Dixit, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sameer Dixit, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Riverside Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Dixit works at
Locations
-
1
Hospital for Special Surgery535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1060Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Johns Hopkins Healthcare - Hosp4924 Campbell Blvd Ste 130, Nottingham, MD 21236 Directions (410) 847-3735
-
3
Sports Medicine At Johns Hopkins10753 Falls Rd Ste 215, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Directions (410) 583-2850
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dixit?
Personable, knowledgable and caring.
About Dr. Sameer Dixit, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1720119027
Education & Certifications
- University of California, Los Angeles. (UCLA)
- McGaw Medical Center at Northwestern Univ
- UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED
- University of Pennsylvania
- Internal Medicine and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dixit has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dixit accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dixit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dixit works at
Dr. Dixit speaks Hindi and Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Dixit. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dixit.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dixit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dixit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.