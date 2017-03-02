Overview

Dr. Sameer Dixit, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Riverside Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Dixit works at Hospital For Special Surgery in New York, NY with other offices in Nottingham, MD and Lutherville Timonium, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.