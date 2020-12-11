Dr. Sameer Barkatullah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barkatullah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sameer Barkatullah, MD
Overview
Dr. Sameer Barkatullah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange, Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital, Adventist Hinsdale Hospital and AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet.
Locations
-
1
AdventHealth Medical Group Gastroenterology at 115 Hinsdale911 N Elm St Ste 115, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 861-6620
-
2
AdventHealth Medical Group Gastroenterology at Bolingbrook396 Remington Blvd Ste 260, Bolingbrook, IL 60440 Directions (630) 312-2590
-
3
AMITA Health Medical Group Gastroenterology Plainfield16615 S Route 59, Plainfield, IL 60586 Directions (630) 312-2590
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth La Grange
- Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice. Explained the procedure in advance to calm any fears.
About Dr. Sameer Barkatullah, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish and Urdu
- 1245426980
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
- University of Chicago
Dr. Barkatullah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barkatullah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barkatullah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barkatullah has seen patients for Constipation, Hemorrhoids and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barkatullah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Barkatullah speaks Spanish and Urdu.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Barkatullah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barkatullah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barkatullah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barkatullah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.