Dr. Sameer Ahmed, MD
Dr. Sameer Ahmed, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from Dow Medical College Karachi, Pakistan and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis, Franciscan Health Lafayette East and Franciscan Health Mooresville.
Locations
Franciscan Physician Network Oncology & Hematology Specialists8111 S Emerson Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Directions (317) 859-5252
Franciscan Physician Network Oncology & Hematology Specialists1215 Hadley Rd Ste 200, Mooresville, IN 46158 Directions (317) 859-5252
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
- Franciscan Health Lafayette East
- Franciscan Health Mooresville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sameer Ahmed, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1982723227
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University School of Medicine, Indianapolis, IN
- Jewish Hospital, Cincinnati, OH
- Dow Medical College Karachi, Pakistan
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmed has seen patients for Anemia, Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.