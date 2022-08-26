See All Oncologists in Dayton, OH
Dr. Sameep Kadakia, MD

Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
5 (56)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sameep Kadakia, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital South, Miami Valley Hospital North, Upper Valley Medical Center, Atrium Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.

Dr. Kadakia works at Premier ENT Associates in Dayton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Facial Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Premier ENT Associates at Miami Valley Hospital
    30 E Apple St Ste 6252, Dayton, OH 45409 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Miami Valley Hospital South
  • Miami Valley Hospital North
  • Upper Valley Medical Center
  • Atrium Medical Center
  • Miami Valley Hospital

Facial Reconstruction
Rhinoseptoplasty
Dentofacial Anomalies
Facial Reconstruction
Rhinoseptoplasty
Dentofacial Anomalies

Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 56 ratings
    Patient Ratings (56)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Sameep Kadakia, MD

    Specialties
    • Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063788461
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Beth Israel Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • DREXEL UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sameep Kadakia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kadakia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kadakia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kadakia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kadakia works at Premier ENT Associates in Dayton, OH. View the full address on Dr. Kadakia’s profile.

    Dr. Kadakia has seen patients for Facial Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kadakia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    56 patients have reviewed Dr. Kadakia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kadakia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kadakia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kadakia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

