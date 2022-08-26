Overview

Dr. Sameep Kadakia, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital South, Miami Valley Hospital North, Upper Valley Medical Center, Atrium Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Kadakia works at Premier ENT Associates in Dayton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Facial Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.