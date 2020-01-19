Dr. Sameena Mohiuddin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mohiuddin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sameena Mohiuddin, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sameena Mohiuddin, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Sugar Land, TX.
Southwest Obgyn Assoc17510 W Grand Pkwy S Ste 310, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (346) 843-6470
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
When I had my daughter in 2018, I was originally set on Dr. Potts as my daughters pedi. I was told later that she wasn't seeing new patients but that Dr. Mo came highly recommended. Initially I was worried, My daughter and son were seeing a pedi at UTMB and I was hesitant to switch since I had grown to love her with my children over the years. Overall, My Hubby and I decided to switch because we weren't able to get in with our pedi and were being sent around to others each time we visited. Making the decision to switch all my children to Dr. Mo, was by far one of the best I have ever made! From the moment you meet her, your worries are instantly put to ease. She's kind hearted, soft-spoken and completely gentle with all 3 of my children. She takes her time with you, never rushes, answers all questions, and even checks in on the kids after their sick visits. I truly love taking my babies to see her. Shes absolutely amazing! Just see for yourself:)
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1073932562
- Pediatrics
Dr. Mohiuddin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohiuddin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mohiuddin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohiuddin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohiuddin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mohiuddin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mohiuddin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.