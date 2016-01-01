Overview

Dr. Sameena Hassan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Hassan works at Novant Health Dilworth Pediatrics in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.