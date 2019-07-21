Dr. Sameeh Kawar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kawar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sameeh Kawar, MD
Dr. Sameeh Kawar, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn.
Locations
Fahs Surgical Services- East Dearborn6200 Chase Rd, Dearborn, MI 48126 Directions (313) 278-0600
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been sitting in front of my computer for a half hour now just trying to sum up in a few sentences all the great qualities of Dr. Kawar as well as his amazing team. Needless to say it has proven to be very challenging as he is worthy of an entire book. Compassionate, Full of Integrity, Extremely Knowledgeable and Selfless are just a few characteristics that will hopefully give you an idea of what to expect when meeting Dr Kawar. My family and I consider ourselves very fortunate to have met you and will be forever grateful to you and the Dr. that recommended you. Best wishes
About Dr. Sameeh Kawar, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Arabic
- 1083771190
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kawar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kawar accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kawar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kawar has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kawar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kawar speaks Arabic.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kawar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kawar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kawar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kawar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.