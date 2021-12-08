See All Neurologists in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Sameea Husain, DO

Neurology
2.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sameea Husain, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.

Dr. Husain works at Marcus Neuroscience Institute Neuro Critical Care| Baptist Health in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Cardiac Surgery
    800 Meadows Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Difficulty With Walking
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Gait Abnormality
Difficulty With Walking
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Gait Abnormality

Treatment frequency



Ratings & Reviews
2.6
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
About Dr. Sameea Husain, DO

Specialties
  • Neurology
Years of Experience
  • 16 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1518160852
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Movement Disorders, Barrow Neurological Institute, St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center
Residency
  • Neurology, Saint Louis University School of Medicine
Internship
  • Internal Medicine, Saint Louis University School of Medicine
Medical Education
  • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
Board Certifications
  • Neurology
