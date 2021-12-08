Dr. Sameea Husain, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Husain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sameea Husain, DO
Overview
Dr. Sameea Husain, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Locations
Baptist Health Cardiac Surgery800 Meadows Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33486 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
As a retired physician and patient of neurological medicine for decades, I personally wouldn’t recommend anyone except Dr. Husain. Not only is she extremely caring and interested in helping others, the level of care that she provides each visit is beyond outstanding. The office staff at Marcus are equally outstanding and I am truly grateful for everything that Dr. Husain & Marcus Neuroscience has done to help me. Thank you Dr. Husain & MNSI of Boca. You all have been truly incredible!!
About Dr. Sameea Husain, DO
- Neurology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1518160852
Education & Certifications
- Movement Disorders, Barrow Neurological Institute, St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center
- Neurology, Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine, Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Husain has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Husain using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Husain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Husain has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Husain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Husain. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Husain.
