Dr. Sambin Wang, DO
Dr. Sambin Wang, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Glendora, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital.
Locations
Carmen N. Garabet Psyd A Psychological Corp.415 W Route 66 Ste 202, Glendora, CA 91740 Directions (909) 860-2166
Aurora Charter Oak Hospital1161 E Covina Blvd, Covina, CA 91724 Directions (626) 966-1632
- 3 2705 S Diamond Bar Blvd, Diamond Bar, CA 91765 Directions (626) 963-4467
Hospital Affiliations
- Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Wang is my miracle-dr! Having had bi-polar & ADHD all my life, he is the FIRST Dr who's been able to help me-completely! I regret I didn't have someone like him early on. All my family notices a dramatic change in my behavior, moods, etc. If I'd been so fortunate to have had someone of his high caliber, my life would've been entirely better. A forever grateful patient!! D.
About Dr. Sambin Wang, DO
- Psychiatry
- 14 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1861710469
Education & Certifications
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang has seen patients for Psychosis, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Nondependent Marijuana Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wang speaks Chinese.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.