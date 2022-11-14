Dr. Sambhavna Khanna, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khanna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sambhavna Khanna, DDS
Overview
Dr. Sambhavna Khanna, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Albany, NY.
Dr. Khanna works at
Locations
-
1
1st Advantage Dental - Colonie1662 Central Ave Ste 2, Albany, NY 12205 Directions (518) 452-2121
-
2
1st Advantage Dental - Troy500 Federal St Ste 300, Troy, NY 12180 Directions (518) 293-0136Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- UniCare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khanna?
Dr Khanna has a gentle hand while performing dental procedures. She is soft spoken, empathetic, and gives great amount of time to counsel post procedures. Highly recommend her!
About Dr. Sambhavna Khanna, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1770077455
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khanna has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khanna accepts Aetna, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Khanna using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Khanna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khanna works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Khanna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khanna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khanna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khanna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.