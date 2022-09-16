Overview

Dr. Sambasivam Suthan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Alton, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF JAFFNA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Alton Memorial Hospital and OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center.



Dr. Suthan works at SIHF Healthcare in Alton, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.