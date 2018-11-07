See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Amarillo, TX
Dr. Sambasiva Marupudi, MD

Colorectal Surgery
3.5 (19)
48 years of experience
Dr. Sambasiva Marupudi, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital.

Dr. Marupudi works at Amarillo Colon & Rectal Clinic in Amarillo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids and Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Amarillo Colon and Rectal Clinic PA
    800 Quail Creek Dr Ste 103, Amarillo, TX 79124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 358-7911

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemorrhoids
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 07, 2018
    Doctors is very polite answers all questions and nurses are wonderful I recommend them to anyone that needs a colon doctor my exam went smoothly
    Hereford, TX — Nov 07, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Sambasiva Marupudi, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629007414
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marupudi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marupudi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Marupudi works at Amarillo Colon & Rectal Clinic in Amarillo, TX. View the full address on Dr. Marupudi’s profile.

    Dr. Marupudi has seen patients for Hemorrhoids and Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marupudi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Marupudi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marupudi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marupudi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marupudi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

