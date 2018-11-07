Dr. Marupudi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sambasiva Marupudi, MD
Overview
Dr. Sambasiva Marupudi, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital.
Locations
Amarillo Colon and Rectal Clinic PA800 Quail Creek Dr Ste 103, Amarillo, TX 79124 Directions (806) 358-7911
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Doctors is very polite answers all questions and nurses are wonderful I recommend them to anyone that needs a colon doctor my exam went smoothly
About Dr. Sambasiva Marupudi, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marupudi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marupudi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marupudi has seen patients for Hemorrhoids and Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marupudi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Marupudi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marupudi.
