Dr. Sambandam Baskaran, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center and Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.