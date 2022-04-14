Overview

Dr. Samay Jain, MD is an Urology Specialist in Port Orchard, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.



Dr. Jain works at Franciscan Surgical Associates at St. Anthony in Port Orchard, WA with other offices in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

