Dr. Samay Dalal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dalal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samay Dalal, MD
Overview
Dr. Samay Dalal, MD is a Pulmonologist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University Hospital and is affiliated with Parker Adventist Hospital, Platte Valley Medical Center, Porter Adventist Hospital and St. Anthony Hospital.
Dr. Dalal works at
Locations
-
1
Kaiser Permanente Skyline Medical Offices1375 E 20th Ave, Denver, CO 80205 Directions (303) 831-0644Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Parker Office9397 Crown Crest Blvd Ste 420, Parker, CO 80138 Directions (303) 951-0600
-
3
Critical Care Pulmonary and Sleep Associates Professional Llp274 Union Blvd Ste 110, Lakewood, CO 80228 Directions (303) 951-0600
Hospital Affiliations
- Parker Adventist Hospital
- Platte Valley Medical Center
- Porter Adventist Hospital
- St. Anthony Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dalal?
About Dr. Samay Dalal, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 17 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1073650347
Education & Certifications
- Colorado University UCHSC
- Other
- Temple University Hospital
- University of Mumbai
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dalal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dalal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dalal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dalal works at
Dr. Dalal speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Dalal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dalal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dalal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dalal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.