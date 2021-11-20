Overview

Dr. Samata Basani, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Alluri Sitaram Raju Academy of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving and Medical City Las Colinas.



Dr. Basani works at Las Colinas Endocrinology, P.A. in Irving, TX with other offices in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 1 and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.