Dr. Samata Basani, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Samata Basani, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Alluri Sitaram Raju Academy of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving and Medical City Las Colinas.
Las Colinas Endocrinology1153 W John Carpenter Fwy Ste 102, Irving, TX 75039 Directions (469) 291-0770
Inova Diabetes Center Fair Oaks303 Parkway Dr NE # 423, Atlanta, GA 30312 Directions (404) 265-3889
- 3 303 Parkway Dr NE # 423, Atlanta, GA 30312 Directions (404) 265-3889
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
- Medical City Las Colinas
Dr. Samata Basani is an excellent Endocrinologist and specialist in providing solutions and encouragement for Type 1 Diabetics. She stays very current on a dynamic changing world with new insulins, new insulin pumps, new Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems, and closed loop solutions. She is flexible to help her patients adopt the right treatment. She has been very helpful to me for the past 5 years (I have had T1D for 55 years and have worn a pump for more than 20 years) and has been just as helpful to my 24 year old son who was diagnosed with T1D 12 months ago (he uses MDI using an insulin pen solution). She is willing to appeal for the right solution with my insurance company who has sometimes been difficult to provide what we have needed. She understands the importance of good glucose control and is always very encouraging to address other issues that challenge diabetics. She encouraged me to lose weight, when I needed to hear it. I cannot say enough positive things about her.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 15 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Telugu and Urdu
- UT Southwestern Medical Center
- Atlanta Medical Center
- Alluri Sitaram Raju Academy of Medical Sciences
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
