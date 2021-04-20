Dr. Samara Shipon, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shipon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samara Shipon, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samara Shipon, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They completed their fellowship with University of Virginia Hospitals
Dr. Shipon works at
Locations
Valley Pain Consultants - Gilbert3483 S Mercy Rd Ste 102, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 467-2273Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
All prior appointments were great with Dr Shipon, SORRY she is no longer with you.
About Dr. Samara Shipon, DO
- Pain Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1487893152
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia Hospitals
- Temple University School Of Med
- Frankford Hosital Of Philadelphia
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shipon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shipon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shipon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shipon works at
Dr. Shipon has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shipon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shipon speaks Spanish.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Shipon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shipon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shipon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shipon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.