Overview

Dr. Samara McElroy, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Saint Peters, MO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital and Progress West Hospital.



Dr. McElroy works at BJC Medical Group at St Peters in Saint Peters, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.