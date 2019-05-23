Dr. Samara Friedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samara Friedman, MD
Overview
Dr. Samara Friedman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cedar Knolls, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Friedman works at
Locations
The Pediatric Orthopedic Center218 Ridgedale Ave Ste 101, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927 Directions (973) 538-7700
Advocare The Orthopedic Center1 Robertson Dr Ste 27, Bedminster, NJ 07921 Directions (973) 538-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Really wonderful doctor and very clear and calm in explaining everything
About Dr. Samara Friedman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1821298688
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
- Hofstra Northwell School Of Medicine
- Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med
- Cornell University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Friedman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Friedman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.
