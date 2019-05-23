Overview

Dr. Samara Friedman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cedar Knolls, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Friedman works at The Pediatric Orthopedic Center (Cedar Knolls) in Cedar Knolls, NJ with other offices in Bedminster, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.