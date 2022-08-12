See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Riverside, CA
Dr. Samar Nahas, MD

Gynecology
5 (26)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Samar Nahas, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Riverside, CA. They graduated from King Faisal University and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.

Dr. Nahas works at UCR Women's Health in Riverside, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities, Chronic Pelvic Pain and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UCR Women's Health
    19330 Jesse Ln Ste 100, Riverside, CA 92508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 397-7124
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Riverside Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Uterine Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Septum Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vulvar Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Vulvar Lesion Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 12, 2022
    Dr Nahas is WONDERFUL! Very reassuring during one of the most difficult times of my life. Knowledgeable and kind. I highly recommend
    Marjorie — Aug 12, 2022
    About Dr. Samar Nahas, MD

    • Gynecology
    • English
    • 1831478395
    Education & Certifications

    • Mayo Clinic, Scottsdale, Az, Usa Advanced Laparoscopic Robotic Fellowship In Gynecologic Oncology|University Of Manitoba, Mb, Canada Gynecologic Oncology
    • University of British Columbia|University Of British Columbia, Vancouver, Ca Ob/Gyn
    • King Faisal University
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samar Nahas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nahas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nahas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nahas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nahas works at UCR Women's Health in Riverside, CA. View the full address on Dr. Nahas’s profile.

    Dr. Nahas has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities, Chronic Pelvic Pain and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nahas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Nahas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nahas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nahas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nahas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

