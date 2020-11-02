Dr. Samar Merriman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merriman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samar Merriman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Samar Merriman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Reston, VA. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.
Reston Women's Center1850 Town Center Pkwy Ste 650, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 988-7902Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pm
Centreville OB/GYN14701 Lee Hwy Ste 303, Centreville, VA 20121 Directions (571) 470-7880Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
After a devastating delivery within the Military medical system, for my second baby I switched to Dr.Merriman and had an amazing pregnancy and delivery. She listened to all of my concerns and explained things to me even drawing things on paper I understood everything. My Dr, appt with the military lasted about 4 minutes so I could listen to the heartbeat and that was it. Dr. Merriman and Hashemi always took as long as I needed to feel comfortable. They were very sweet. She also delivered my 3rd baby and I had the exact same amazing care.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1710244926
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
