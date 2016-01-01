Overview

Dr. Samar Mahmood, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dekalb, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of The Punjab / Allama Iqbal Medical College and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital.



Dr. Mahmood works at Northwesten Medicine Ben Gordon Center DeKalb Health Services Drive in Dekalb, IL with other offices in Warrenville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.