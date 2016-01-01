Overview

Dr. Samar Khoury, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Zanesville, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Genesis Hospital and Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Khoury works at Genesis HealthCare System in Zanesville, OH with other offices in Cambridge, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.