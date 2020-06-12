Overview

Dr. Samar Bursheh, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Ventnor City, NJ. They graduated from JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus and Shore Medical Center.



Dr. Bursheh works at Specialty MedConsultants LLC in Ventnor City, NJ with other offices in Galloway, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Type 2 and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.