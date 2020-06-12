Dr. Bursheh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samar Bursheh, MD
Dr. Samar Bursheh, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Ventnor City, NJ. They graduated from JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus and Shore Medical Center.
Specialty MedConsultants6725 Ventnor Ave Ste C, Ventnor City, NJ 08406 Directions (609) 350-6780Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Premier Infectious Disease Care Inc415 Chris Gaupp Dr Ste C, Galloway, NJ 08205 Directions (609) 350-6780
- AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus
- Shore Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Bursheh is a very empathetic and smart physician and I highly recommend her to all my family and friends.
About Dr. Samar Bursheh, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1154573665
- JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
Dr. Bursheh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bursheh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bursheh has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Type 2 and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bursheh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bursheh speaks Arabic and Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Bursheh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bursheh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bursheh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bursheh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.