Dr. Samar Aslam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samar Aslam, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lewisville, TX. They graduated from American University of Antigua.
Dr. Aslam works at
Locations
Baylor Scott and White Primary Care-Castle Hills1700 FM 544 Ste 200, Lewisville, TX 75056 Directions (469) 800-4250Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring and generous appointments. Best professional and friendly approach and spend enough time to take care of all questions. Best primary Doctor I ever had. Always respond to emails. Highly recommendable.
About Dr. Samar Aslam, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1518306612
Education & Certifications
- South Nassau Communities Hospital
- American University of Antigua
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aslam has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aslam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aslam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aslam speaks Hindi and Urdu.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Aslam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aslam.
