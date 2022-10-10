Dr. Samantha Williamson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williamson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samantha Williamson, MD
Dr. Samantha Williamson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Towson, MD. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Towson8601 La Salle Rd Ste 108, Towson, MD 21286 Directions (410) 821-6400Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Columbia Surgical Institute6020 Meadowridge Center Dr, Elkridge, MD 21075 Directions (410) 872-1600
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
I saw Dr Williamson for cataracts and had both eyes done. I couldn't afford the laser so she used the knife and I couldn't be happier with the results. She is an amazing Doctor, very kind and skilled. Sara, at the front desk, is terrific, Jamie, the Tech, is very friendly, Desiree, the surgery coordinator, is wonderful and Dr. Haugen is truly incredible. He takes his time with you and explains everything. I cannot say enough good things about them. If you need surgery, absolutely see Dr Williamson and her staff. You will not be disappointed.
- Ophthalmology
- English
- University Of Illinois Eye and Ear Infirmary Chicago
- Vanderbilt University Nashville Tennessee
- Kaiser Foundation Hospital - San Francisco and UCSF
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Princeton Unversity
- Ophthalmology
