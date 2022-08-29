Overview

Dr. Samantha Wiegand, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Vandalia, OH. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South, Upper Valley Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Wiegand works at Maternal-Fetal Medicine in Vandalia, OH with other offices in Centerville, OH, Mason, OH, Piqua, OH and Dayton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Gestational Diabetes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.