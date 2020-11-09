See All Fetal Medicine & Maternal Medicine Doctors in Burien, WA
Dr. Samantha Weed, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
3.5 (3)
Overview

Dr. Samantha Weed, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Burien, WA. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Weed works at Franciscan Maternal-Fetal Medicine Associates - Burien in Burien, WA with other offices in Tacoma, WA, Federal Way, WA and Gig Harbor, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound, Gestational Diabetes and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Maternal-fetal Medicine Associates - Burien
    16045 1st Ave S Fl 2, Burien, WA 98148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 965-4200
  2. 2
    Franciscan Women's Health Associates At St Joseph
    1608 S J St Fl 1, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 428-2100
  3. 3
    Franciscan Maternal-Fetal Medicine Associates
    34503 9th Ave S Ste 200, Federal Way, WA 98003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 835-6260
  4. 4
    Franciscan Women's Health Associates - Gig Harbor
    6401 Kimball Dr Ste 104, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 428-2100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Nov 09, 2020
Samantha Weed is great doctor who always makes sure you understand what is going on and your options. Answers every question you may have and always puts patients first. She made me feel safe and that everything was going to be ok when things weren't looking to good. Thanks to her we were able to make it to 41 weeks.
Melissa — Nov 09, 2020
Photo: Dr. Samantha Weed, MD
About Dr. Samantha Weed, MD

Specialties
  • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1649432931
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Weed has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Weed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Weed has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound, Gestational Diabetes and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Weed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weed.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

