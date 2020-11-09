Dr. Weed has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samantha Weed, MD
Dr. Samantha Weed, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Burien, WA. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Weed works at
Locations
Franciscan Maternal-fetal Medicine Associates - Burien16045 1st Ave S Fl 2, Burien, WA 98148 Directions (206) 965-4200
Franciscan Women's Health Associates At St Joseph1608 S J St Fl 1, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 428-2100
Franciscan Maternal-Fetal Medicine Associates34503 9th Ave S Ste 200, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions (253) 835-6260
Franciscan Women's Health Associates - Gig Harbor6401 Kimball Dr Ste 104, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Directions (253) 428-2100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Samantha Weed is great doctor who always makes sure you understand what is going on and your options. Answers every question you may have and always puts patients first. She made me feel safe and that everything was going to be ok when things weren't looking to good. Thanks to her we were able to make it to 41 weeks.
About Dr. Samantha Weed, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
