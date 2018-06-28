Dr. Samantha Toerge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toerge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samantha Toerge, MD
Overview
Dr. Samantha Toerge, MD is a Dermatologist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Locations
Chevy Chase Dermatology Center5454 Wisconsin Ave Ste 1400, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 951-7905
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- MVP Health Care
- Planned Administration Inc
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Toerge?
Dr. Toerge has been the dermatologist for our family for years now. She is so wonderful that we drive an hour from our home to see her. We would never go to anyone else. She provides excellent care and is very warm and kind as well. We were lucky to find her!
About Dr. Samantha Toerge, MD
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1558537720
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University
- Georgetown University Hospital/Washington Hospital Center Program
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
- Amherst College
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Toerge has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Toerge accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Toerge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Toerge has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Birthmark and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Toerge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Toerge speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Toerge. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toerge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Toerge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Toerge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.