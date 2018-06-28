Overview

Dr. Samantha Toerge, MD is a Dermatologist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.



Dr. Toerge works at Chevy Chase Dermatology Center in Chevy Chase, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Birthmark and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.